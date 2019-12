LSU has added another offensive linemen to its 2020 class with the national letter of intent from Olive Branch (Miss.) High guard Xavier Hill.

Hill is a 6-3, 325 pound three-star who ranks as the No. 11 prospect in Mississippi and the No. 27 guard in the 2020 class, according to Geaux247 Sport’s rankings.

He took his first official visit to LSU in early May before coming back for an unofficial in late July. Hill committed to the Tigers in late November.