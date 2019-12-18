Metairie’s Koy Moore signs with the Tigers

LSU has the national letter of intent from four-star wide receiver Koy Moore from Archbishop Rummel in Metairie.

Moore, at 6-1, 172 pounds, is the nation’s No. 50 wide receiver prospect in the 2020 class and the No. 11 prospect in the state, Geaux247 Sports’ rankings.

His lack of mass could mean that Moore would primarily be used in the slot, where physicality isn’t as demanded as it is from outside receivers.

Moore is fast and has great instincts, a natural at working towards the middle of the field and finding the open holes in zone defenses.

He committed to the Tigers in mid-August after taking an official visit in April 2018, attending a Junior Day and then a team camp this year.