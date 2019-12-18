Kayshon Boutte signs with LSU

LSU has scooped up the best player inside the state lines and added to its stacked receiver core with the addition of Kayshon Boutte from Westgate in New Iberia.

The four-star is the top-ranked prospect in the state and the No. 6 wide receiver in Geaux247 Sports’ rankings.

At 5-10, 180 pounds Boutte isn’t the most physical player on the field but often he is the most dynamic. Boutte will probably translate best to the slot position, where his explosiveness and agility can best be utilized, but he isn’t limited to just that role. Despite his frame Boutte can high point balls well and come down with contested catches.

LSU offered Boutte on June 22nd, 2018. He later committed on hist first unofficial visit on campus on October 21st. Boutte had plenty of interest from Alabama but in the end decided to stay home and play for LSU.