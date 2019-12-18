Safety Jordan Toles signs with LSU

LSU made a huge boom on the early signing day when it landed four-star safety Jordan Toles of powerhouse St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, Md.

Geaux247 Sports has the 6-3, 190-pound Toles as the nation’s sixth safety prospect and the No. 5 player from the state.

His announcement follows the news of high school teammate Akim Jarrett, who not only signed early but flipped from LSU to Maryland in the process.

A highly capable basketball player as well, Toles is a pure athlete manning the last line of defense. He is tall, strong, and agile, making him open to playing strong or free safety as he’s as physical in both the pass and run defense. His man coverage skills could use some work, but as a safety he doesn’t necessarily have to become a lock down defender. His versatility should allow him to see the field early and often in his career.