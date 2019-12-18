Four-star offensive tackle Marcus Dumervil signs with Tigers

Marcus Dumervil, a four-star offensive tackle from powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., has both announced his commitment and signed his national letter of intent to play for LSU.

The 6-5, 305-pound Dumervil is the No. 11 nationally ranked tackle in the 2020 class as well as No. 17 overall prospect in the loaded state of Florida by Geaux247 Sports.

Dumervil is a balanced blocker who can slide at both ends of the line. He’s technically sound in nearly all aspects, not content to let his size and strength win his battles. With some added bulk and conditioning, Dumervil could quickly become a reliable cornerstone of the offense.

Dumervil committed to LSU over Louisville, a school his uncle Elvis Dumervil starred as a former Bronko Nagurski and Ted Hendricks Award winner as college football’s best defender and top defensive end in 2005.

Dumervil took his official visit to LSU in April and remained active in recruiting throughout his senior year. He’s joining fellow high school teammate and fellow offensive lineman Marlon Martinez as a Tigers’ signee.



