Tigers travel to Ragin’ Cajuns for exhibition Sunday

LSU’s baseball concludes its exhibition schedule with a trip to UL-Lafayette at 12 p.m. Sunday at “Tigue” Moore Field.

The Tigers, who hosted McNeese State in an exhibition last week, are also scheduled to hold intra-squad scrimmages this week in Baton Rouge at 4 p.m. Friday and noon Saturday in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

The exhibition game and scrimmages are free and open to the general public.

Gates to the stadium for the exhibition game Sunday will open at 11 a.m.

For the intra-squad scrimmages on Friday and Saturday in Alex Box Stadium, the gates will open 15 minutes prior to the first pitch.