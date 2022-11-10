LSU softball bolsters roster with seven high school signees

LSU softball coach Beth Torina announced the signing Wednesday of seven high school seniors.

The Tigers welcome Savanna Bedell (Columbus, Ga.), Sierra Daniel (Chandler, Ariz.), Tori Edwards (Argyle, Texas), Jadyn Laneaux (Marietta, Ga.), Madyson Manning (Monroe, La.), Maddie McKee (Montgomery, Texas) and McKaela Walker (Marietta, Ga.) to Baton Rouge.

“We are excited about the addition of seven new Tigers,” Torina said. “They bring tons of versatility to our program. They have speed, power, and the ability to play all over the field. They are sure to carry on a great legacy of Tigers and we are all excited to see what is in store for this special group.”

Bedell is a utility player at Northside High School and helped her team win the Georgia High School 5A State Championship in 2022. She is a two-time All-State selection and three-time All-Region and All-District honoree.

Bedell was recently named to the 2023 PGF All-American Futures Team. Extra Inning Softball has Bedell tied as the No. 14 recruit.

Daniel, an infielder, is a three-year letterwinner at Seton Catholic Preparatory. She finished with a .610 batting average, a .680 on-base percentage with 28 RBIs and 53 runs scored.

Daniel is a two-time participant in the PGF Future All-American game and was named the 2022 Offensive Player of the Year and 2021 Region Player of the Year. She was recently named to the 2023 PGF All-American Futures Team and is ranked as the T-No. 7 recruit by Extra Inning Softball.

Edwards, also an infielder, attends Edward S. Marcus High School where she helped her team reach the 2022 TSWA 6A All-State tournament. She batted .463 with 14 home runs and 43 RBIs.

Edwards is tied for the No. 21 recruit according to Extra Inning Softball.

Laneaux, an outfielder from Pope High School, helped her team win a second state championship title in October. She hit .624 with, 34 extra-base hits and 34 stolen bases.

Laneaux’s a three-time Region Player of the Year and was named the 6A All-State Player of the Year in 2021. She was 2022 NFCA All-American and is tied as the No. 39 recruit.

Manning, an infielder, played a key role for a West Monroe team that finished as state runner-up in 2022.

She was a 2021 NFCA South Region second team selection, a three-time all-district choice and was tabbed Class 5A All-State her freshman and sophomore seasons.

Manning is ranked in a tie for the No. 29 recruit.

McKee, a utility player for Lake Creek High School, led her team to a state championship with a perfect 41-0 record. She batted .511, scored 70 runs, and stole 77 bases. She was named to the MaxPreps and Extra Innings Softball first team All-America teams, was selected a NFCA All-American at the shortstop position and All-Greater Houston Hitter of the Year.

She is tied for the nation’s No. 18 recruit.

Walker, a utility player for Marietta High School, is a three-time All-Region selection. She batted above .400 in each of her four high school seasons and led her team to their first-ever state playoff appearance in 2019 as a freshman.

Last season, Walker had a .578 batting average and .661 on-base percentage. She’s tied for nation’s No. 16 recruit.