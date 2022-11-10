Four players sign with LSU volleyball program

LSU volleyball coach Tonya Johnson announced the signing of four players tlo her program Wednesday.

Outside hitter Anna Claire (AC) Froehlich of St. Thomas More in Lafayette is the lone product of Louisiana, joining middle blocker Angelina (Angie) Lee (Farmersville, Texas), outside hitter Jurnee Robinson (Simpsonville, S.C.) and setter Mika Rome (Ra’anana, Israel).

“Athleticism, power and international experience comes with this class,” Johnson said of her new class. “We are excited to welcome this accomplished group to Baton Rouge.”

Froehlich, a 6-foot-1 outside hitter, was honored as the 2021 Division II state Player of the Year. She is also a two-timefirst team All-metro selection (2020-21). In her junior season (2021), she helped St. Thomas More to a state championship title.

“It is always nice to keep Louisiana recruits at home, so we are thrilled that AC will be bringing her tremendous talent at the outside position to LSU,” Johnson said.

The 6-2 Lee, 6-2 middle blocker, plays for Farmersville High School where they are the 2022 area champions. She was the 2021-22 district MVP and set a program hitting percentage record (.433) in a single season.

Lee was also the 2020-21 Defensive Player of the Year.

The 6-1 Robinson plays at Mauldin High School and led her team to a state title last Saturday. She is a three-time All-Region selection.

Robinson has garnered many accolades, including being named the top player in South Carolina by MaxPreps and is ranked No. 12 in the country according to Prepdig. She was the 2021 5A Regional Player of the Year and is a two-time 5A All-State selection.

Robinson was also named to the USA Volleyball NDTP roster and is ranked No. 41 for the Class of 2023.

The 5-10 Rome, a setter, played for the Israeli National Team and was the captain for the youth Israeli U17, U19 and U21 teams. Her most memorable volleyball moment is when her U21 team qualified for the European Championship and finished seventh.