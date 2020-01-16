LSU said “apparent cash” may have been given to players by OBJ

After LSU quarterback Joe Burrow said on a national radio show that former Tigers’ receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was handing out cash to players in the LSU dressing room following Monday’s national championship win over Clemson, LSU’s athletic department has determined it may be true.
A Wednesday afternoon statement release by the school’s athletic department said, “We are aware of the situation regarding Odell Beckham Jr. interacting with LSU student-athletes and others unaffiliated with the team following the championship game Monday night. Initial information suggested bills that were exchanged were novelty bills.
“Information and footage reviewed since shows apparent cash may have also been given to LSU student-athletes. We were in contact with the NCAA and the SEC immediately upon learning of this situation in which some of our student-athletes may have been placed in a compromising position. We are working with our student-athletes, the NCAA and the SEC in order to rectify the situation.”
Cell phones in the LSU dressing room captured Beckham Jr. handing cash to junior receiver Justin Jefferson and junior defensive back Jontre Kirklin. Both Jefferson and Kirkkin have older brothers who played with Beckham Jr. at LSU.
Jefferson declared Wednesday for the NFL.
Beckham played from 2011-13 for LSU and just completed his sixth NFL season.
On Barstool Sports “Pardon My Take” show, Burrow was asked if he had gotten real money from Beckham Jr.
“I’m not a student-athlete anymore so I can say it, yeah,” Burrow said.
