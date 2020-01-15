LSU’s exodus of draft-eligible underclassmen underway

Two days after LSU claimed its fourth national title, the first handful of underclassmen have announced their decision to forgo their senior year to start their professional career.

Grant Delpit was the first to announce his decision on Twitter Wednesday afternoon. Despite being hampered by injury this season, Delpit recorded 65 tackles, 38 of which were solo with 4.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, two interceptions, and seven pass breakups. Delpit won the Thorpe Award for the second straight season, doubling the number of Thorpe Awards given to LSU after Patrick Peterson and Morris Claiborne won it in 2010 and 2011.

“We are champs,” Delpit’s farewell message started. “We hoisted the trophy for you and LSU fans everywhere. I’ve decided to move on to the NFL. I will carry the joy and excitement of this season with me forever.”

Following Delpit, Patrick Queen announced his intentions to enter the Draft. Queen emerged as a playmaker this year along with Jacob Phillips during Michael Divinity’s absence. Queen recorded 85 tackles in 2019, 37 solo with 12 tackles for loss, three sacks, and an interception with two pass breakups.

Queen played probably the best game of his career in the College Football Playoff National Championship against Clemson on Monday, leading LSU with 8 tackles, including six solo and 2.5 for a loss and half a sack.

“My time at LSU has given me an unbreakable bond with incredible people,” Queen said in his statement. “The opportunity to wear the purple and gold was a childhood dream. Upon realizing this dream, the goal turned to winning a national championship. The opportunities LSU has given me are ones that I will cherish my entire life. After much though, the time has now come to pursue my next goal. I am officially announcing my decision to enter the NFL draft this spring. I am honored and blessed beyond words to have played for this great university.”

The first offensive player to announce their intentions to leave the program was wide receiver Justin Jefferson. Jefferson told Yahoo Sports! his decision over the phone before announcing it on Twitter, saying “We just had a perfect year. We won the national championship and set records. We had a lot of awards and did it with our team. I feel like it was the best way to go.”

One of Burrow’s favorite targets, Jefferson recorded 111 catches for 1,540 yards and 18 touchdowns during his junior season. Jefferson broke multiple records in the 2019 season, including the schools’ single-season reception mark with 111. Jefferson sits second in the LSU and SEC single-season touchdown reception mark with 18, only behind teammate Ja’Marr Chase.

Shortly after Jefferson’s announcement, center and team captain Lloyd Cushenberry announced that he too would be departing LSU. Cushenberry is the first offensive lineman to be presented with the No. 18 jersey (in the form of an honorary patch as offensive lineman can’t actually wear 18). He served as the anchor for the vastly-improved unit which won the Joe Moore Award given to the best offensive line in the nation. Cushenberry has started the last 28 games for the Tigers, starting every game of the Joe Burrow Era at LSU.

“I’ve given my all to this program from day one, and it has been nothing short of amazing to be a part of this great university and be surrounded by such amazing people on a daily basis.” Cushenberry’s Twitter statement said. “Thank you to the great fans for all of the great memories in Tiger Stadium over the years. I will cherish these moments for the rest of my life and I will always be forever LSU.”

Update: Jacob Phillips has joined fellow linebacker Queen in declaring for the NFL Draft. Phillips led the team with 113 tackles. 56 of those were solo along with 7.5 tackles for a loss and a sack.

“The past three years at LSU have been a dream come true,” Phillips said in a message posted to Instagram. “I am and will forever be a champion. With that being said, I will be forgoing my senior year and declaring for the 2020 NFL Draft. This has always been my dream and I am blessed to be going into this new chapter. Thank you again for all the love, support, and memories I will cherish forever.”