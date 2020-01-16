National championship parade and celebration set for Saturday

Like some of LSU’s football practices this past season that started outdoors and ended indoors, so will the Tigers’ celebratory national championship parade on Saturday.

Weather permitting, the parade starts at 11 a.m. at LSU’s School of Music, which is located on the north side of campus on Dalrymple Drive. It culminate at noon inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

In the event of severe weather, the parade will be cancelled, but the celebration will still take place at noon inside the PMAC.

The parade will include all members of LSU’s national championship football team, including Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow, along with head coach Ed Orgeron and the coaching staff. Others participating in the parade include the Golden Band from Tigerland, the LSU cheerleaders and former LSU football players and dignitaries.

The celebration inside the Maravich Center will include the presentation of the national championship trophy by College Football Playoff Executive Director Bill Hancock, along with remarks from Governor John Bel Edwards, Mayor Sharron Weston Broome, Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey, Interim LSU President Tom Galligan and Board of Supervisors Chair Mary Werner.

Orgeron, the national coach of the year, will address the crowd along with Burrow and other team captains.

Seating inside the Maravich Assembly Center is general admission and is free. Fans will enter the Maravich Assembly Center through the two ramps on the south side of the PMAC. Floor seating will be reserved for guests of LSU football and the university.

Fans are encouraged to tailgate along the parade route. Campus will open for tailgating at 8 a.m. on Saturday.

Doors to the Maravich Assembly Center open at 9:30 a.m. and Parish County Line will perform outside the PMAC beginning at 9:30. Food and beverages will be available for purchase both inside and outside the arena.

LSU’s national championship gear and merchandise will be available for purchase at the LSU Sports Shop and around the Maravich Assembly Center.

Free parking on campus for fans attending the parade and celebration will be in lots 107, 109 and 110 (at the Nicholson Gateway area), lot 401 (south stadium), 402 and 404 (Nicholson extension), lots 304, 305 and 309 (The Oaks at Patrick F. Taylor) as well as lots around the LSU Student Union. RV parking will be in lot 407 off Skip Bertman Drive.







