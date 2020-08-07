Derrius Guice cut by Washington after domestic violence charges

Former LSU running back Derrius Guice was released by The Washington Football Team less than two hours after he was arrested Friday night on domestic violence charges in Loudoun County, Virginia.

Guice, 23, was charged with one count of strangulation and three counts of assault and battery. He also was charged with one count of destruction of property. Guice turned himself in to the Loudoun Adult Detention Center late Friday afternoon. He was handcuffed in the parking lot of the facility before being taken inside.

Guice was released on $10,000 unsured bond and shortly before 7:30 p.m. ET drove away in a silver Range Rover.

According to the Washington Post, Guice hired Peter D. Greenspun, a criminal attorney in Northern Virginia who has worked on numerous high-profile cases, including representing D.C. sniper John Allen Muhammad in his capital murder trial in 2003 and sportscaster Marv Albert on sodomy charges in 1997.

In a statement made by his attorney, Guice refused to comment and denied the charges.

“The failure to fully investigate allegations of events, which allegedly took place months ago, is inexplicable,” the statement read. “….Derrius will defend these charges in court, where a full vetting of the allegations will take place, in contrast to actions by local law enforcement and the Washington Football Team that assumed the worst, directly contradicting every sense of fairness and due process.”

Guice could face discipline from the league under its personal conduct policy. The NFL has usually suspended players for six games in domestic violence cases, but other penalties have been lighter or stricter.

During his two seasons with Washington, questions arose about his maturity level, stemming from his approach to various team situations such as medical treatment.

Guice tore an ACL in his first preseason game as a rookie in 2018 and missed the entire season. He opened the 2019 season as the starting running back, but he tore the meniscus in his right knee and missed eight games. He then tore his medial collateral ligament in a Dec. 8 loss at Green Bay and did not play again. He never touched the ball more than 10 times in a game, but he did average 5.83 yards on 42 carries.