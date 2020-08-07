Neil Farrell becomes first LSU football player to opt out of 2020 season

LSU senior starting defensive end Neil Farrell has apparently become the first Tiger player to opt out of the 2020 season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger and Brody Miller of The Athletic, Farrell experienced family members dealing with coronavirus.

“I’m focusing on my family right now,” Farrell told Miller.

Since recently adopted NCAA and SEC rules gave players the choice to sit out the season due to COVID-19 related reasons and still maintain their scholarships, Farrell said he will return for the 2021 season.

Last year as a junior, Farrell had 46 tackles, seven tackles for a loss and three sacks for the purple and gold.