SEC tosses LSU huge scheduling break adding Missouri and Vanderbilt as 2020 opponents

Vanderbilt and Missouri, SEC Eastern Division teams that went a combined 4-12 in league play last season, are LSU’s two additional opponents in its 2020 SEC league games only schedule.

LSU will play at Vanderbilt for a second straight year where it won 66-38 last season.. LSU will play at home vs. Missouri for the second time ever after Mizzou lost 42-7 at LSU in 2016 in Ed Orgeron’s first game as interim coach.

The SEC won’t announce the schedule with game dates until next week.

LSU’s original eight-game SEC schedule had home games against Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Alabama and South Carolina and away games at Florida, Auburn, Arkansas and Texas A&M.

The league had previously approved kickoff date is Sept. 26 and the SEC title game has been moved to Dec. 19. The schedule will include one mid-season open date for each school and an open date on December 12 for all schools.

Here’s who each team got as two extra SEC opponents and their combined league records from last year:

ALABAMA (8-8): vs. Kentucky (5-3) , at Missouri (3-5)

ARKANSAS (12-4): vs. Georgia (7-1), at Florida (5-3)

AUBURN (8-8): vs. Tennessee (5-3), at South Carolina (3-5)

FLORIDA (4-12): vs. Arkansas (0-8), at Texas A&M (4-4)

GEORGIA (3-13): vs. Mississippi State (3-5), at Arkansas (0-8)

KENTUCKY (8-8) : vs. Ole Miss (2-6) , at Alabama (6-2)

LSU (4-12) : vs. Missouri (3-5), at Vanderbilt (1-7)

OLE MISS (9-7): vs. South Carolina (4-4), at Kentucky 5-3)

MISSISSIPPI STATE (8-8): vs. Vanderbilt (1-7), at Georgia (7-1)

MISSOURI (14-2): vs. Alabama (6-2) , at LSU (8-0)

SOUTH CAROLINA (7-9) : vs. Auburn (5-3), at Ole Miss (2-6)

TENNESSEE (9-7) : vs. Texas A&M (4-4), at Auburn (5-3)

TEXAS A&M (11-5) : vs. Florida (6-2) , at Tennessee (5-3)

VANDERBILT (11-5): vs. LSU (8-0) , at Mississippi State (3-5)