Two LSU NFL rookies placed on league’s reserve/COVID-19 list

Two former LSU stars who reported as rookies to their NFL training camps were placed on the league’s reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Minnesota Vikings announced former Tigers’ receiver Justin Jefferson, the team’s first-round draft choice, was placed on the list. Also, former LSU deep snapper Blake Ferguson, a sixth-round pick of the Miami Dolphins, also landed on the list.

The new reserve list was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. Teams are not permitted to disclose whether the player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.

Former LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, first-round draft choice of the Kansas City Chiefs, told reporters in a video conference Saturday that COVID-19 was a bit more personal for him.

“For me, it hits home,” Edwards-Helaire said. “My mom actually had COVID and my little sister has muscular dystrophy, so me wearing a mask and just keeping everything in tune and keeping everyone safe around. I mean, she was born with a real difficult situation, ultimately if she gets it, it’ll pretty much be fatal. So, for me, it’s personal.”

The NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported 18 players landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday. Veterans report Tuesday for testing.