Tonight’s Tiger Rag radio guest lineup

It’s a media roundtable on tonight’s Tiger Rag’s weekly radio show from 6 to 8 p.m. hosted by Jeff Palermo of the Louisiana Radio Network and Tiger Rag editor Ron Higgins.

Fox Sports college football and basketball voice Tim Brando, Advocate columnist Scott Rabalais, writer Brody Miller of The Athletic and Glenn Guilbeau of Gannett Louisiana will give their thoughts on LSU football and what the SEC will supposedly announce Friday if, when and how football season will start.

Here’s tonight’s lineup:

6 p.m.: Brody Miller, LSU beat writer for The Athletic

6:45 p.m. Scott Rabalais, Advocate sports columnist

7 p.m. Tim Brando, Fox Sports

7:30 Glenn Guilbeau, Gannett Louisiana

Tiger Rag radio can be heard on the following stations:

KBKK, 105.5 FM – Alexandria

WBRP, Talk 107.3 FM – Baton Rouge

KLWB, 103.7 FM (The Game) – Carencro/Lafayette

WAKH, 105.7 FM – McComb, MS

KASO, 1240 – Minden

KRLQ, 94.1 FM – Ruston/Shreveport

WSLA, 1560 AM – Slidell