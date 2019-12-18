Top tight end prospect Arik Gilbert signs with Tigers

LSU landed the No.1 nationally ranked tight end prospect in the 2020 class with Marietta (Ga.) High star Arik Gilbert signing his national letter of intent.

According to Geaux247 Sports’ rankings, Gilbert is the ninth best overall prospect in the class of 2020. The Gatorade Georgia Player of the Year is a mismatch waiting to happen on every play. At 6-5 and 253 pounds, Gilbert is too large and physical for many defensive backs to cover well, but he is also far too athletic for linebackers to cover him.

Gilbert utilizes his size and athleticism best by being fluid, sometimes lining up as a wideout. He uses his frame exceedingly well, making him a threat in the middle of the field.

247’s Director of Scouting Barton Simmons claimed Gilbert was the best tight end prospect they have evaluated since former Alabama star OJ Howard. Gilbert’s ability to create mismatches could potentially be a big boost to the new-look LSU offense as it moves into the post-Joe Burrow era.

Gilbert took his official visit to LSU for the Tigers’ October top 10 matchup with Florida. Gilbert committed to the Tigers 11 days later.