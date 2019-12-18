Phillip Webb signs with LSU

LSU has received both the commitment and National Letter of Intent of Buford, Ga. outside linebacker Phillip Webb.

Webb is a four-star who ranks as the No. 4 outside linebacker in the 2020 class and the No. 6 athlete from Georgia in Geaux247 Sports’ rankings.

The encouraging thing about Webb is that even at 6-4, 224 pounds, he still has plenty of room to grow and develop physically. He possesses great speed for a linebacker, making him a force on outside blitzes and during pursuits. While he can still grow, he already glances off chip blocks and handles blocks from running backs well.

Webb could use some time to develop some coverage skills, but as of now his instincts were more than enough for him to get by on.

LSU first offered Webb on September 3rd, 2018. Since then Webb has explored all of his options before jumping on board Wenesday. Jordan had taken an official and unofficial visit during the off-season before taking another unofficial for the Florida game on October 12th.