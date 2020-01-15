Tigers slide past Aggies on the road to stay unbeaten in SEC play

LSU’s basketball team is turning stealing victories into an art form.

Consecutive 3-pointers by seniors Skylar Mays and Marshall Graves in a 28-second span rallied the Tigers from a six-point deficit and forced an overtime which LSU dominated for an 89-85 SEC road victory at Texas A&M on Tuesday night.

The Tigers, 12-4 overall and off to a 4-0 start in league play, won their 10th straight SEC road game despite blowing a 16-point first-half lead.

“We just trust body of work we put in the summer, we trust each other,” Mays said explaining LSU’s penchant for winning its last three SEC games by a combined seven points. “It’s a matter of us playing together and playing unselfish basketball.”

Mays and freshman forward Trendon Watford scored 19 points each to lead the Tigers. Sophomore point guard Javonte Smart added 18 points.

Despite Texas A&M hitting 14 3-pointers while shooting a season-high 40 percent long distance, LSU escaped with a win though it had 19 turnovers. The Tigers countered with 14-of-38 3’s for 37 percent accuracy.

Watford and Smart combined for 24 combined points as the Tigers were in command 42-32 at halftime.

A&M rallied in the second half behind Josh Nebo’s 20 points and nine rebounds. But when the game went to overtime, LSU took control despite losing top reserve Charles Manning Jr. to injury and starting forward Darius Days who fouled out with 3:50 left in regulation.

Smart hit a 3-pointer to start overtime and Watford followed with a short lane jumper for an 86-83. Mays added two free throws to seal the win against A&M, which made but 1-of-7 shots in overtime.

“LSU is the most talented team we’ve played, the most physical team we’ve played and the fastest team we’ve played,” first-year Texas A&M coach Buzz Williams said.