Three LSU baseball players receive 2024 All-America recognition

Three LSU baseball players have received 2024 All-America recognition from the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

Tommy White, Luke Holman and Griffin were each voted to the NCBWA Second-Team All-America squad.

White earned First-Team All-American honors in 2023 after leading the nation in RBI. This season he hit 24 homers and 70 RBI while batting .330.

Holman and Herring were two of LSU’s best pitchers this season. Holman was No. 2 in the SEC in strikeouts, No. 2 in wins, No. 2 in opponent batting average, No. 3 in ERA and No. 3 in innings pitched.

Herring posted a team-best 1.79 ERA in 50.1 innings pitched and was LSU’s top reliever. He held a 1.14 ERA and recorded five saves in SEC regular-season games.