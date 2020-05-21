St. James DE Jones commits to Tigers

The longer you lock down LSU football coach Ed Orgeron with a cell phone in a coronavirus shutdown, the more recruiting commitments he gets.

He reeled in his 12th commitment of the Class of 2021 on Wednesday with St. James (La.) defensive end Savion Jones saying he wants to join the Tigers.

The 6-5, 245-pound Jones was the LHSAA Class 3A MVP last season as a junior when the Wildcats went 15-0 and won their first state championship since 1979. He had 103 tackles with 29 for losses, 13 sacks and 25 quarterback hurries.

Jones is ranked by 247Sports as the Class of 2021’s 154th best player nationally as well as the No. 11 weak-side defensive end in the country and the No. 8 overall prospect in Louisiana.

“They (the LSU coaches) like his versatility mostly,” St. James coach Robert Valdez told 247Sports of Jones. “He’s tall, long and very athletic. He is a guy who can play down or can play standing up. He gives you a lot of options where you can play him at.”

Jones told Sports247 that Orgeron was a key reason why he wants to play for LSU.

“He played a big role and I think Coach O is an awesome coach,” Jones said. “I like the energy he pulls out and how he cares for the players not only on the field, but also off the field.”