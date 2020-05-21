The Swinging Swede sweeps SEC women’s golf top honors

For the first time in more than 15 years in the SEC and for the first time ever in LSU women’s golf history, a player has been named SEC Golfer of the Year and Freshman of the Year in the same season.

Rookie Ingrid Lindblad of Halmstad, Sweden earned both honors for the 2019-20 season by a vote of the SEC head coaches as announced by the conference office today.

Lindblad is the fifth player in SEC history to win to both awards in the same season. She joins Vicki Goetze (Georgia, 1992), Shauna Estes (Georgia, 1997), Reilley Rankin (Georgia, 1998) and Nicole Hage (Auburn, 2004).

She’s the fourth LSU Tiger to be named the SEC Golfer of the Year, joining Jenny Lidback (1986), Kristi Coats (1991) and Madelene Sagstrom (2015). Also, she’s the third Tiger to win Freshman of the Year along with Coats (1990) and Kristin Parker (1987).

Also, Lindblad was also named to the All-SEC First Team and All-Freshman Team. Freshman Latanna Stone was also named to the All-Freshman Team and earned All-SEC Second Team accolades. Senior Monica Dibildox was named to the SEC Community Service Team.

“With the unfortunate and sudden end to our season during this crazy time, it is nice to get some great news,” LSU head coach Garrett Runion said. “I am proud of the accomplishments of Ingrid, Latanna and Monica and excited to see the rest of the coaches in the league acknowledge their success.

“No other school had more than two players named to the all-conference teams. We are fortunate to have two this season, both freshman who are creating a solid foundation for the LSU women’s golf program to build on in the coming years. I could not be happier for our young ladies and these well-deserved honors. ”

Lindblad and Stone were also named to the 2020 Golfweek All-America Team. Lindblad was named to the First Team, while Stone received Honorable Mention. It was Lindblad’s second All-America honor this season, adding to her WGCA All-America accolade. She was also recognized as the 2020 GolfStat Cup winner.

Lindblad posted the lowest single-season average in LSU history with a 70.33. She shot 14 of 21 rounds of par or under over seven tournaments. She recorded five Top-5 finishes with two wins at the Magnolia Invitational and the Florida State Match-Up. She finished the season ranked No. 2 by Golfweek and No. 9 by Golfstat. The Halmstad, Sweden native was a top three finalist for the 2020 ANNIKA Award presented by Stifel given annually to the top female collegiate golfer.

Stone was second on the team with a 72.56 average and shot six of her 18 rounds at par/under. The Riverview, Florida native ranked No. 38 in the NCAA by Golfstat and No. 24 in the SEC. Her season average ranks fifth on the LSU single-season list.