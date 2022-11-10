No. 14 LSU women back in action Friday against Mississippi Valley State

After No. 14 LSU opened scored a program-record 125 points in its opener Monday, the Tigers return to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center at 7 p.m. Friday against Mississippi Valley State.

“We have to continue to get better defensively,” LSU coach Kim Mulkey said. “I’m not looking at the score. I’m looking at our team, individual players, things from stopping them from penetrating them so much with the ball in their hands, talking on defense. A couple of times in transition defense we didn’t pick up people.”

LSU (1-0) defeated Bellarmine, 125-50, setting a program record for the most points scored in a game and had its second largest margin of victory. The Tigers made 44 free throws in the season debut, also a program record.

Transfer sensation Angel Reese erupted for a career-high 31 points on 11-of-14 shooting in only 24 minutes of playing time. She added 13 rebounds, 4 steals, 2 blocks and 2 assists.

Freshman Sa’Myah Smith, a reserve forward, had 12 points and 11 rebounds in nearly 19 minutes. The Tigers also had four other players that scored in double-figures; Jasmine Carson (career-high 17), Alexis Morris (16), Flau’jae Johnson (14 ) and Ohio State transfer Kateri Poole (14).