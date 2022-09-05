Lutcher’s D’Wanye ‘Lunch’ Winfield wins 2022’s first Tiger Rag/OLOL Children’s Health Shining Star of the Week

Statistically speaking it looked like another masterpiece.

For Lutcher quarterback D’Wanye “Lunch” Winfield, it was another sterling performance stacked on top of another sterling performance.

Winfield, a senior, combined on 39 plays for 427 total yards and seven touchdowns, including five on the ground, to lead the Bulldogs to a 62-35 road win last Friday over Thibodaux.

For his efforts, Winfield was selected the Tiger Rag Magazine/Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health Shining Star of the Week.

“You knew his numbers were good because you watched him play,” Lutcher football coach Dwain Jenkins. “He had a touchdown pass in each half called back and another 60-yard run called back by a holding penalty. It really could have been even more with 500-plus yards and eight, nine touchdowns weren’t out of the realm.”

Lutcher took a 14-0 lead in the first quarter behind Winfield’s two 2-yard scoring runs. The three-star quarterback made it 21-0 with an 18-yard TD pass before Thibodaux responded and got into a scoring match with the Bulldogs.

Winfield added his third 2-yard TD run of the half and Lutcher led 35-20 at halftime before attempting to slow down the pace of the game and grind out the second half to slow down Thibodaux.

Winfield helped Lutcher put the game away with a 61-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter. He rushed 24 times for 237 yards, the school’s 10th best single-season rushing total, and completed 13 of 16 passes for 190 yards and 2 TDs.

“We decided to see if we could take the air out of it a little, go on some longer drives and eat up some clock and maybe shorten the game,” Jenkins said. “When we flipped that switch that meant he had to start running the ball more. He took that in stride.”

OFFENSE

DANIEL BEALE, Catholic-Baton Rouge (Completed 24 of 35 passes, 274 yards, 3 TDs), ELI HOLSTEIN, Zachary (Accounted for 265 yards, 4 TDs; 231 passing, 34 rushing), DEVONTAY RUSSELL, Glen Oaks (Rushed 16 times, 216 yards, TD), ABRAM JOHNSON, Parkview Baptist (Accounted for 183 yards, TD; 150 passing, 85 rushing), TERRELL ADAMS, Glen Oaks (Completed 7 of 8 passes, 180 yards), JOSHUA MORRISE, St. Amant (Rushed 27 times, 169 yards, 4 TDs), BARRY NEMO, Catholic-Baton Rouge (Rushed 24 times, 136 yards, TD), JOEL ROGERS, West Feliciana (Rushed for 132 yards, 2 TDs, 1 receiving TD), ADAM BEATTY, Catholic-PC (Rushed 19 times, 128 yards, 2 TDs), CAM KELLY, Denham Springs (Rushed 26 times, 119 yards), BRAEDEN GEORGE, Episcopal (Rushed 11 times, 106 yards, TD), CONNOR ACHEE, Catholic-PC (Rushed 10 times, 104 yards, 2 TDs), LEWIS WARD, Episcopal (Completed 5 of 8 passes, 110 yards, TD), HAYDEN ELLIOTT JR., Catholic-PC (Rushed 9 times, 108 yards, TD), MASON WARREN, Parkview Baptist (Rushed 19 times, 90 yards, TD), TYLIN JOHNSON, Lutcher (7 catches, 104 yards), KAMERON THOMAS, Zachary (Rushed 16 times, 83 yards), SHELTON SAMPSON, Catholic-Baton Rouge (Caught 6 passes, 82 yards, 2 TDs)

DEFENSE

DEVONTAY RUSSELL, Glen Oaks (15 tackles), MICAH JOHNSON, Parkview Baptist (10 tackles), PARKER JEWELL, Catholic-PC (10 tackles, sack), WYATT JYNES, Live Oak (10 tackles, TFL),WESLEY MARIEN, Parkview Baptist (9 tackles), HAROLD LAWSON, Catholic-Baton Rouge (8 tackles, TFL), ETHAN OTT, Episcopal (7 tackles, sack), JACKSON JEWELL, Catholic-PC (7 tackles, 2 TFLs), BLAIR ROSSEAU, Catholic-Baton Rouge (6 tackles), CHASE CRESSON, Episcopal (6 tackles), COOPER SMITH, Live Oak (6 tackles), JOSHUA JOHNSON (5 tackles), CONNOR ACHEE, Catholic-PC (5 tackles, sack, interception), DREW BOURGEOIS, Dunham (2 interceptions), A.K. BURRELL, Dutchtown (interception)

SPECIAL TEAMS

BREK SCHULTZ, Live Oak (4 PATs, 5 touchbacks, 3 punts, 40-yard average)