LSU soccer opens NCAA Tournament with 3-1 home win over Lamar

LSU’s soccer program took the next step in coach Sian Hudson’s building project with a 3-1 victory Friday over Lamar in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament at LSU’s Soccer Stadium.

Hudson, in her third season, guided the Tigers to the NCAA Tournament in 2021 where they lost to Memphis.

Eighth-seeded LSU (10-3-7) advances to second-round action where they’ll travel to top-seeded and defending NCAA champion Florida State. The Seminoles advanced with a 3-0 win over Florida Gulf Coast.

“I am just absolutely thrilled,” said Hudson, who led LSU to its third win in NCAA play. “What a great performance by the team. It was a professional performance. We managed the ball really well and we scored three really great goals.

“Overall, we were the better team for the larger portion of the match,” Hudson added. “Lamar tested us in the first 20 minutes or so and forced us to make tactical changes early on, but after that we got a hold of the ball and were comfortable and created various opportunities from that point forward.”

LSU enjoyed a superb offensive showing with a 22-6 advantage over Lamar (15-2-2) in shots and a 13-4 edge in shots on goal.

Freshman Ida Hermannsdottir returned from an absence because of a high ankle sprain with a goal in the 32nd minute to ignite LSU’s offense which produced a 3-0 halftime lead.

Mollie Baker pushed the ball up the sidelines and then crossed it onto the 6-yard box where Hermannsdottir converged on the next and took a one-time shot into the right corner of the net.

For the second time in her career, LSU goalkeeper Mollee Swift was successful on a penalty kick. The senior left-footer buried an air shot into the left corner for a 2-0 lead in the 40th minute.

Swift was credited with three saves on defense which played.

The Tigers capped their scoring in the 64th minute on Brenna McPartlan’s header from the 6-yard box.

Lamar, the Southland Conference champion, picked up a goal in the 81st minute from leading scorer Christine Kitari.