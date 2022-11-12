No sweat: No. 14 LSU women have no trouble with Mississippi Valley State

For the second straight game No. 14 LSU crossed the 100-point mark, opening the season with a 2-0 record following a 111-41 victory over Mississippi Valley State on Friday at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The Tigers return to action at home Sunday against Western Carolina at 3 p.m. The game will be televised by the SEC Network and will be broadcast locally by 107.3-FM.

Senior guard Alexis Morris topped LSU with 18 points and also had seven assists. Graduate student LaDazhia Williams scored 17 points on 8-9 shooting and sophomore Angel Reese had her second double-double with 16 points and 15 rebounds.

Graduate student Jasmine Carson and freshman Flau’jae Johnson both scored 12.

“It was a game where I’m glad the other team played zone,” LSU coach Kim Mulkey said. “We need to play against teams that play zones, and I thought we attacked the zones better late in the game. When the game started, I think we were confused about if they were in a 3-2 or a 2-3 zone and we didn’t have people in the right positions. We’ll get the film out tomorrow and look at ourselves before we look at Western Carolina.”

LSU marked a program high, opening the season with consecutive victories by at least 70 points. The Tigers defeated Bellarmine by 75 points on Monday.

LSU jumped out to a 10-0 lead and never looked back, building a 32-9 lead in the first quarter. The Tigers extended that lead to 59-17 at halftime on Alisa Williams’ basket.