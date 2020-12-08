LSU receives start times and networks for SEC men’s basketball games

LSU men’s basketball received on Tuesday its start times and TV networks for the Tigers’ 18 SEC games that begins on Tuesday, Dec. 29.

The Tigers will play the first conference game on the SEC Network for 2020-21 when it hosts Texas A&M at the Maravich Center at 6 p.m. that night. It will be the first of nine home games for LSU in league play.

The schedule runs through March 2 with an open playing date scheduled for the first weekend of March if needed for any makeup conference games. A game time for LSU’s Jan. 30 home game against Texas Tech will be announced at a later date.

The complete SEC schedule (times listed are central standard time):

Tuesday, Dec. 29 – Texas A&M (SECN), 6 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 2 – at Florida (CBS), 1 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 6 – Georgia (SECN), 6 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 9 – at Missouri (SECN), 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 13 – Arkansas (ESPN2/U), 8 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 16 – South Carolina (SECN), 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 19 – Alabama (ESPN/2/U), 6 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 23 – at Kentucky (ESPN), 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 26 – at Texas A&M (SECN), 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 3 – at Alabama (ESPN2/U), 6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 6 – Florida (ESPN/2), 1 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 10 – at Mississippi State (ESPN2/U), 8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 13 – Tennessee (ESPN/2), 1 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 17 – at Ole Miss (ESPN2/U), 8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 20 – Auburn (ESPN/2), 3/5 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 23 – at Georgia (SECN), 6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 27 – at Arkansas (ESPN/2), 1 p.m.

Tuesday, March 2 – Vanderbilt (SECN), 7:30 p.m.