LSU Football Head Coach Brian Kelly on The Paul Finebaum Show (Sept. 23, 2024)

September 23, 2024 Tiger Rag News Services Football 0
LSU Football Head Coach Brian Kelly talks with Paul Finebaum about LSU’s win over UCLA, improving their record to 3-1 (1-0 SEC). Coach Kelly speaks on the injury to Harold Perkins Jr., the playing conditions for a Death Valley day game, and the success of quarterback Garrett Nussmeier. LSU faces off against South Alabama on September 28th, 2024. Kickoff is set for 6:45 CST, and will be available to watch on SEC Network and SECN+ streaming platforms.

