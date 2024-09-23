LSU Football Head Coach Brian Kelly on The Paul Finebaum Show (Sept. 23, 2024)

LSU Football Head Coach Brian Kelly talks with Paul Finebaum about LSU’s win over UCLA, improving their record to 3-1 (1-0 SEC). Coach Kelly speaks on the injury to Harold Perkins Jr., the playing conditions for a Death Valley day game, and the success of quarterback Garrett Nussmeier. LSU faces off against South Alabama on September 28th, 2024. Kickoff is set for 6:45 CST, and will be available to watch on SEC Network and SECN+ streaming platforms.
