QB TJ Finley signs with LSU

Longtime LSU quarterback commitment TJ Finley signed with the Tigers at the start of Wednesday’s early signing priod.

The 6-6, 250-pound three-star prospect from Ponchatoula, is the No. 20 nationally rated QB in the 2020 class, according to Geaux247 Sports’ rankings.

LSU offered Finley on May 2018 and he almost immediately committed to the Tigers. Finley has had nothing but contact and visits with LSU since then, taking four visits including attending LSU’s Junior Day.

As tall as Finley is, his arm is even bigger. Finley isn’t afraid to let the ball rip and has a propensity to take shots down the field and throws with serious zip on shorter throws.

Finley isn’t remarkably mobile and he could use time to improve on his footwork, but he is unafraid to stand in a collapsing pocket and make throws under pressure. Even still, Finley is full of potential for massive jumps down the road.