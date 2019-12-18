Kole Taylor signs with LSU

Three-star tight end Kole Taylor has signed his national letter of intent to play for the Tigers.

The tall tight end (6-7, 228 pounds) from Grand Junction, Colo. is a three-star ranked the No. 5 prospect from the state and the No. 15 tight end overall in Geaux247 Sports’ 2020 rankings.

In 2019 Taylor caught 25 passes for 331 yard, scoring five touchdowns, down from his junior year where he caught 29 passed for 510 yards and eight touchdowns.

Taylor took his first unofficial visit to Baton Rouge on April 6th before taking his official on June 10th. He committed on July 19th and has since shut down his recruiting.

Taylor will be an early enrollee at LSU.