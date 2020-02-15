Cole Henry shines in restricted start, LSU powers past Indiana 8-1

It was predetermined that Cole Henry or any LSU starter would not go deeper than 75 pitches, but Henry shined inside that small window Friday night in the Tigers’ season-opening 8-1 win over Indiana in Alex Box Stadium.
It might have been cold, but Henry was on fire on the mound. He went four innings where he didn’t give up a run or a walk while striking out eight. Of his 71 pitches, 45 were for strikes. It was a limited run, but Henry put all the markings of a true staff ace on display.
LSU opened the scoring early, plating its first two batters with freshman Cade Doughty’s two-run homer. His homer was the first time a Tiger homered in their first career at-bat since Beau Didier against Villanova in 2009.
LSU tacked on three more runs in the third inning via the long ball. This time, a Saul Garza fly ball battled the wind and sneaked over the left field fence for a 5-0 Tigers’ lead.
Two more runs came across for the Tigers in the sixth inning. A catching and throwing error allowed Drew Bianco to score from second base on a dropped pop-up. With the bases loaded following a walk, Zack Mathis scored Hal Hughes with a sacrifice fly to center field.
Daniel Cabrera picked up his second hit of the game in the eighth inning with a loud double to the left center gap. He was replaced by pinch-runner Mitchell Sanford, who scored on a single from Mathis.
Mathis went 2-3 in his LSU debut with two RBI, joining Cabrera (2-3) and Beloso (2-4) as the only Tigers with a multi-hit night.
Lone fourth-year senior Matthew Beck was excellent in his relief appearance, throwing two innings of hitless ball where he gave up a walk and struck out two.
Due to the threat of weather Sunday, Indiana and LSU will finish the three-game set Saturday with a doubleheader. Game two starts at 1 p.m. and the final game of the series will start an hour later. Both games will be available online via the SECN+ and over the air on 98.1.
Landon Marceaux will start on the mound for LSU in game two and AJ Labas gets the call in game three.
Be the first to comment