Cole Henry shines in restricted start, LSU powers past Indiana 8-1

It was predetermined that Cole Henry or any LSU starter would not go deeper than 75 pitches, but Henry shined inside that small window Friday night in the Tigers’ season-opening 8-1 win over Indiana in Alex Box Stadium.

It might have been cold, but Henry was on fire on the mound. He went four innings where he didn’t give up a run or a walk while striking out eight. Of his 71 pitches, 45 were for strikes. It was a limited run, but Henry put all the markings of a true staff ace on display.

LSU opened the scoring early, plating its first two batters with freshman Cade Doughty’s two-run homer. His homer was the first time a Tiger homered in their first career at-bat since Beau Didier against Villanova in 2009.

LSU tacked on three more runs in the third inning via the long ball. This time, a Saul Garza fly ball battled the wind and sneaked over the left field fence for a 5-0 Tigers’ lead.

Two more runs came across for the Tigers in the sixth inning. A catching and throwing error allowed Drew Bianco to score from second base on a dropped pop-up. With the bases loaded following a walk, Zack Mathis scored Hal Hughes with a sacrifice fly to center field.

Daniel Cabrera picked up his second hit of the game in the eighth inning with a loud double to the left center gap. He was replaced by pinch-runner Mitchell Sanford, who scored on a single from Mathis.

Mathis went 2-3 in his LSU debut with two RBI, joining Cabrera (2-3) and Beloso (2-4) as the only Tigers with a multi-hit night.

Lone fourth-year senior Matthew Beck was excellent in his relief appearance, throwing two innings of hitless ball where he gave up a walk and struck out two.

Due to the threat of weather Sunday, Indiana and LSU will finish the three-game set Saturday with a doubleheader. Game two starts at 1 p.m. and the final game of the series will start an hour later. Both games will be available online via the SECN+ and over the air on 98.1.

Landon Marceaux will start on the mound for LSU in game two and AJ Labas gets the call in game three.