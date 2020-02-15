Shaq’s son says he’s transferring to LSU

A chip off “The Big Aristotle” confirmed Friday night he’ll be moving from L.A. to La.

Redshirt freshman Shareef O’Neal, son of former LSU basketball legend and Naismith Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, said he’s transferring to LSU.

The 6-9 forward, who averaged 2.2 points and 2.9 rebounds in 13 games for UCLA while playing 10.2 minutes per game, announced Jan. 22 that he was leaving the program and entering the NCAA transfer portal.

He visited LSU the weekend of Jan. 31 for the Ole Miss game, talking with LSU players and coaches.

Friday night in an interview with Sports Illustrated’s Robin Lundberg at the NBA All-Star weekend festivities in Chicago, O’Neal confirmed LSU is his choice.

“Real big footsteps (to follow), but I’m ready for it,” O’Neal told Lundberg. “Great program. Louisiana is a different scene. I’ve been in L.A. most of my life, but I’m ready for it.”

O’Neal was ranked by 247 Sports as the No. 41 overall prospect nationally and No. 8 power forward in the 2018 recruiting class. He played for the Crossroads School in Los Angeles

He originally committed to Arizona, then eventually signed with UCLA. He was sidelined his true freshman season after undergoing surgical procedure for a heart condition.