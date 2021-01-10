WHAT FORMER LSU PLAYERS DID IN NFL’S SUPER WILDCARD PLAYOFFS WEEKEND

Former LSU wide receiver Jarvis Landry is in his seventh year as one of the best wide receivers in the NFL.

He’s played in 111 regular season games and caught 636 passes for 7,028 yards and 35 touchdowns.

But until Sunday night, he had never won an NFL playoff game when he had five catches for 92 yards and a TD as the Cleveland Browns outlasted the Pittsburgh Steelers 48-37.

In Landry’s only other playoff game, he had 11 catches for 102 yards as a member of the 2016 Miami Dolphins in a 30-12 loss to Pittsburgh.

Here’s what former LSU standouts on NFL playoff teams did in the opening wild card weekend:

Saturday

Buffalo Bills 27, Indianapolis Colts 24

Bills – CB Tre’Davious White 7 tackles (5 solo), 1/2 TFL, 1 PBU, LS Reid Ferguson snapped for 2 of 2 extra points, 3 of 3 field goals and 4 punts.

Los Angeles Rams 30, Seattle Seahawks 20

Rams – DT Michael Brockers 1 tackle (1 solo), OT Andrew Whitworth injured knee out for the year. Seahawks – S Jamal Adams 4 tackles (2 solo), 3 PBU, OG Damien Lewis and C Ethan Pocic both started on an offense line that allowed 3 sacks and helped produce 333 yards, TE/DE Stephen Sullivan (injured reserve).

Tampa Bay Bucs 31, Washington 23

Bucs – RB Leonard Fournette 93 yards rushing and 1 TD on 19 carries, 4 catches for 39 yards, LB Devin White on COVID-19 list, LB Kevin Minter 6 tackles (3 solo), 1 PBU. Washington – OT Saahdiq Charles (injured reserve), TE Thaddeus Moss (injured reserve).

Sunday

Baltimore Ravens 20, Tennessee Titans 13

Ravens – LB Patrick Queen 2 tackles (2 solo), 1 QB hit. Titans – CB Kristian Fulton no stats.

New Orleans Saints 21, Chicago Bears 9

Saints – OLB Kwon Alexander DNP sustained season-ending torn Achilles tendon, OL Will Clapp no stats. Bears – LB Barkavious Mingo 3 tackles (1 solo).

Cleveland Browns 48, Pittsburgh Steelers 37

Browns – LB Jacob Phillips 3 tackles (3 solo), WR Jarvis Landry 5 catches for 92 yards, 1 TD, WR Odell Beckham Jr out for the season with torn ACL, CB Greedy Williams on injured reserve list. Steelers – OL Jerald Hawkins is a backup right tackle.