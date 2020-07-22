Tyler Shelvin on two preseason national award lists, but Coach O says he needs to lose weight

LSU defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin was named Tuesday to the Outland Trophy Watch List for the award annually to the top interior lineman on either side of the football in college football.

He was also named Tuesday, along with Tigers’ safety Jacoby Stevens, and cornerback Derek Stingley, Jr. to the Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List for the award presented annually to the defensive player of the year in college football.

But LSU coach Ed Orgeron hinted Tuesday morning in his weekly radio appearance on “Off The Bench” on ESPN 104.5 FM in Baton Rouge that Shelvin is battling a weight problem again acquired during the coronavirus pandemic.

“If Tyler doesn’t lose weight, I’m going to have to get a Mack truck to bring him out,” Orgeron said with a laugh. “I do believe he will. I do believe in Tyler.”

Shelvin, who weighed as high as 390 pounds when he reported as a freshman in 2017 when he redshirted, had a breakout year for the Tigers last season when he weighed 348. He started 14 times and finishing with 39 tackles and 3.0 tackles for loss.