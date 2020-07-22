LSU announces 2021 gymnastics schedule

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, LSU gymnastics never had a chance to get the post seaason and make a run for the 2020 national championship.

That’s why the Tigers eagerly await the upcoming 2021 season with schedule being released Wednesday. LSU has nine meets against teams that finished in the top 25 last season.

The Tigers will host six meets — Oregon State, Georgia, Florida, New Hampshire, Missouri and Illinois — inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. LSU finished No. 1 in the Southeastern Conference and No. 2 in the nation with an average of 11,417 fans each meet in 2020.

LSU will travel to New Orleans ro compete for its fourth-straight SEC Championship on March 20 at the Smoothie King Center. The 2019 squad captured the SEC title in front of a record crowd of 10,505 fans.

The Tigers will compete for the program’s 31st berth in the NCAA Regionals on April 1-3 at either Utah, Missouri, New Hampshire or West Virginia.

The NCAA Championships will take place April 16-17 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. The championships will mark the first in the brand new arena and the second with the eight-team format.

LSU gymnastics season ticket holders can renew for the 2021 season by logging on to their online account at www.LSUTIX.net or by calling the LSU Athletic Ticket Office at 225-578-0100. The deadline for renewing tickets is July 31.



Fans interested in becoming season ticket holders for 2021 can sign up for the request list, which is free and can be done so online at www.LSUTIX.net.

Season tickets start at just $36 for adults and $18 for youth (ages 3-12).



Fans interested in receiving ticket information for the 2021 season can sign up for LSU’s free email service, Geaux Mail. Geaux Mail can be signed up for online at www.LSUSports.net/geauxmail.

Here’s the 2021 schedule:

Jan. 8 Home vs. Oregon State

Jan. 15 At Arkansas (SEC)

Jan. 22 Home vs. Georgia (SEC)

Jan. 24 At Texas Woman’s in Denton, Texas

Jan. 29 At Auburn (SEC)

Feb. 5 Home vs. Florida (SEC)

Feb. 12 At Alabama (SEC)

Feb. 19 Home vs. New Hampshire

Feb. 26 At Kentucky (SEC)

March 5 Home vs. Missouri (SEC)

March 12 Home vs, Illinois

Mar. 20 SEC Championships, New Orleans, Smoothie King Center

Apr. 2 NCAA Regional 2nd round at a campus site TBA

Apr. 3 NCAA Regional final at a campus site TBA

Apr. 16 NCAA Semifinal, Fort Worth, Texas, Dickies Arena

Apr. 17 NCAA Finals, Fort Worth, Texas, Dickies Arena