Charles Alexander, Brett McMurphy headline tonight’s Tiger Rag Radio

Former LSU star running back Charles Alexander and national college football insider Brett McMurphy of The Stadium.com are the featured guests on tonight’s Tiger Rag’s weekly radio show from 6 to 8 p.m.

Jeff Palermo of the Louisiana Radio Network and Tiger Rag assistant editor William Weathers are this week’s hosts.

Alexander starred at LSU from 1975 to 1978 and is the Tigers’ third all-time leading rusher with 4,035 yards and 40 touchdowns on 855 carries. He still holds four school records and is tied for another. He finished ninth in the Heisman Trophy voting in 1977 and fifth in 1978 and played seven seasons in the NFL for the Cincinnati Bengals after being the No. 12 overall pick by the Bengals in the 1979 draft.

He’s one of 10 LSU two-time first team All-Americans and was selected to the College Football Hall of Fame in 2012.

On tonight’s show, Alexander will touch on his thoughts about the NFL starting training camp with an abbreviated exhibition season because of the coronavirus pandemic. He’s also discuss LSU Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow becoming a Cincinnati Bengal and what it was like watching the Tigers’ 2019 offense enroute to the national championship.

McMurphy, who has broken hundreds of stories across multiple platforms during his career as such journalistic stops as ESPN and CBS, will talk about what a disjointed 2020 football season might look like.

Also, on tonight’s show is LSU first-year soccer coach Sian Hudson. She’ll discuss preparing her team for its uncertain fall schedule.

Here’s tonight’s lineup:

6 p.m.: National college football insider Brett McMurphy of The Stadium.

7 p.m.: Former LSU football star Charles Alexander

TBA time: LSU soccer coach Sian Hudson