Tigers sign another point guard

Four-star point guard Eric Gaines of Lithonia (Ga.) High completed a three-signee day on the first day of the April signing period Wednesday for LSU’s men’s basketball.

The 6-3 Gaines averaged 18.6 points, 4 assists and 2.7 steals for 26-4 Lithonia, shooting 56 percent from the field including 44 percent from three-point range. He is ranked No. 82 in the nation in the class of 2020 and No. 14 in the country among point guards by 247sports while Rivals ranked him No. 88.

Gaines was named the Atlanta Journal Constitution All-Metro DeKalb County Player of the Year and first-Team on the AJC boys 5A All-State team. He also was the Georgia Coaches Association (GACA) 5A North Player of the Year and first team on the AJC boys’ Atlanta All-Metro (Dekalb County) First team.

“We are very excited about adding Eric Gaines who is a tremendous leader and plays with a great motor,” LSU coach Will Wade said. “He is an exceptional athlete with length who is an effortless scorer inside and outside, great passer and defends at a high level.”