LSU women’s basketball signs TCU transfer

Ryann Payne, a two-year reserve guard for TCU’s women’s basketball team, is transferring and signed with LSU on Wednesday.

She averaged 2.4 points per game in 8.1 minutes in her 58 games with the Horned Frogs. Her best scoring games were 12 points against Duquesne in the first game of his college career in the 2018-19 season opener and 11 points this past season against Oklahoma on March 4.

Payne was a four-star prospect for Valencia (Calif.) Sierra Canyon High as rated by Prospects Nation and was a part of the service’s Elite 150 ranking No. 30 nationally at her position, No. 112 in the nation overall and No. 12 in the state of California. She led Sierra Canyon to the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Division I quarterfinals as a junior and a senior.

Payne was the MVP of the Battle of the Valley Senior All-Star Game with 34 points, nine rebounds and eight steals. She averaged 15.1 points per game as junior and senior and 4.6 assists as a senior and 4.1 assists as a junior. Payne was an All-Los Angeles Times team selection as a senior and a Los Angeles Daily News All-Area first-team honoree as a junior and a senior.

“We are extremely excited about the addition of Ryann to the LSU family,” LSU coach Nikki Fargas said. “Ryann is an explosive guard who can score at every level. Her relentless work ethic and knowledge of the game are valuable assets to the overall success of our program. She is not only an exceptional athlete, but also a great student.”

Payne joins early signing period signees Ajae Petty, Destini Lombard, Sarah Shematsi and Treasure Thompson.



