Tiger Rag President Jim Engster Featured As Part Of LPB’s 100th Year Homage To Tiger Stadium

The LSU Tigers played their first home game last weekend as Tiger Stadium celebrated its centennial birthday. A look at Death Valley’s 100 years of history and memorable sports and cultural moments. Louisiana: The State We’re In – LSWI is Louisiana’s only statewide news magazine. The program airs Fridays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 4:30 p.m. on the six-station LPB network that includes stations in Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Monroe, and Shreveport. This award-winning show combines in-depth coverage about the important issues in the state along with expert analysis.

Louisiana – The State We’re In