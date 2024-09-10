Tiger Rag President Jim Engster Featured As Part Of LPB’s 100th Year Homage To Tiger Stadium

The LSU Tigers played their first home game last weekend as Tiger Stadium celebrated its centennial birthday. A look at Death Valley’s 100 years of history and memorable sports and cultural moments. Louisiana: The State We’re In – LSWI is Louisiana’s only statewide news magazine. The program airs Fridays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 4:30 p.m. on the six-station LPB network that includes stations in Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Monroe, and Shreveport. This award-winning show combines in-depth coverage about the important issues in the state along with expert analysis.
Related Articles
Switching to the home team: Ruston standout Ahmad Breaux changes commitment to LSU
LSU picked up a commitment Sunday from its second player that was a participant in last year’s Division I non-select state championship. A day after edge/outside linebacker Kolaj Cobbins of state champion Destrehan elected to […]
Report: Faulk won’t return as LSU’s running backs coach
With a new head coaching hire comes change and for the LSU football that’s been evident since the arrival of Brian Kelly. That reached the backfield on Thursday where reports have surfaced that second year […]
After a small sample size Nussmeier back to challenge for more playing time at LSU’s most important position
(Editor’s Note: This is the second in a series of stories on LSU’s quarterbacks this spring. Today: Garrett Nussmeier.) In an era where the transfer portal rules college sports, Garrett Nussmeier was one who didn’t […]
