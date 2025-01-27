They Start ‘Em Young In Louisiana! 10th-Grade Baton Rouge QB Signs NIL Deal With Auto Dealer

LSU football coach Brian Kelly may have the No. 1 Transfer Portal class in the country and the No. 7 recruiting class for 2025, but he and his staff are recruiting for 2027.

The Tigers are in the running for sophomore sensation quarterback Elijah Haven of The Dunham School in Baton Rouge for the Class of 2027. Haven (6-foot-4, 210 pounds) is the No. 1 ranked player overall by 247sports.com for the ’27 class as well as the No. 1 quarterback and top prospect in Louisiana.

Max Preps just named Haven on Jan. 8 as the national Sophomore of the Year after he completed 193 of 321 passes for 3,093 yards and 37 touchdowns with seven interceptions as a 10th grader last season at Dunham, which reached the state championship game before losing to Catholic of New Iberia, 31-28.

Haven is also being heavily recruited and has been offered a scholarship by Auburn, Baylor, Florida, Florida State, Miami, Michigan and Ole Miss, in addition to LSU.

And recently, Haven signed a Name, Image & Likeness financial deal with Matt Bowers Auto Group, which has dealerships in the Baton Rouge and New Orleans areas, according to a news release on Sunday by Bowers’ offices.

Bowers is a New Orleans area native, but is also an Ole Miss alum. And he said on his Twitter account that the NIL deal is honoring an area athlete, not trying to get him to go to Ole Miss.

I’m really proud to partner with Elijah and his incredible family. He has a bright future on and off the field. https://t.co/qZUTkQiKiC — Matt Bowers (@_Matt_Bowers_) January 27, 2025

“This is a local thing to promote his accomplishments,” Bowers said. “Making me or his family feel bad about that is misguided and honestly not very smart.”

Bowers said on Twitter he has known Haven and his family for years.

“We’ve had a relationship- born through AAU basketball – so I know Elijah well. I can’t wait until more people get to know him and see what he’s about!,” Bowers’ post said.

“Elijah is not only an exceptional athlete, but also a person who embodies the values of hard work, integrity and community involvement,” Bowers said in the release.

Haven threw for 1,142 yards and 13 touchdowns in Dunham’s final three playoff games last season.

“We had such a great year. It was honor for me to have this season with my teammates. It was special,” Haven told the Baton Rouge Advocate after receiving the Sophomore of the Year award.