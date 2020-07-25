Ten of 14 LSU 2020 NFL draft choices have signed contracts

With NFL rookies already in training camps and veterans reporting Tuesday, 10 of the 14 LSU players chosen in the 2020 draft have signed contracts.

Former Tigers’ Heisman Trophy winning QB Joe Burrow, the overall No. 1 pick by the Cincinnati Bengals, is the only unsigned first round selection of LSU’s five first round picks.

Burrow’s contract is expected to be a four-year deal (with a fifth-year option) worth $36,190,137 with $23,880,100 signing bonus.

Here’s a look who’s signed and their contract details and who hasn’t from the 2019 national champions:

SIGNED

K’Lavon Chaisson, OLB, 1st round by Jacksonville (No. 20 overall): Signed a 4-year, $13,344,613 contract, including a $7,265,172 signing bonus and an average annual salary of $3,336,153. In 2020, Chaisson will earn a base salary of $610,000 and a signing bonus of $7,265,172. Has 5th year option, Has $10.3 million (signing bonus, 2021 salary and 2022 salary) of his contract guaranteed.

Justin Jefferson, WR, 1st round by Minnesota (No. 22 overall): Signed a 4-year, $13,122,805 contract, including a $7,103,856 signing bonus and an average annual salary of $3,280,701. In 2020, Jefferson will earn a base salary of $610,000 and a signing bonus of $7,103,856. Has 5th year option, Has entire contract fully guaranteed.

Patrick Queen, ILB, 1st round by Baltimore (No. 28 overall): Signed a 4-year, $12,161,671 contract, including a $6,404,852 signing bonus, and an average annual salary of $3,040,418. In 2020, Queen will earn a base salary of $610,000 and a signing bonus of $6,404,852. Has 5th year option, Has $11,483,261 of his contract guaranteed,

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, 1st round by Kansas City (No. 28 overall): Signed a 4-year, $10,821,570 contract, including a $5,430,232 signing bonus and an average annual salary of $2,705,393. In 2020, Edwards-Helaire will earn a base salary of $610,000 and a signing bonus of $5,430,232. Has 5th year option, Has $8.12 million (signing bonus, 2021 salary and 2022 salary) of his contract guaranteed.

Grant Delpit, S, 2nd round by Cleveland (No. 28 overall): Signed a 4-year, $7,465,062 contract, including a $2,989,136 signing bonus and an average annual salary of $1,866,266. In 2020, Delpit will earn a base salary of $610,000 and a signing bonus of $2,989,136. Has $3,938,457 of his contract guaranteed.

Lloyd Cushenberry, C, 3rd round by Denver (No. 83 overall): Signed a 4-year, $4,655,990 contract, including a $946,176 signing bonus and an average annual salary of $1,163,998. In 2020, Cushenberry will earn a base salary of $610,000 and a signing bonus of $946,176. Has $946,176 (signing bonus) of his contract guaranteed.

Jacob Phillips, ILB, 3rd round by Cleveland (No. 97 overall): Signed a 4-year, $4,499,405 contract, including a $832,296 signing bonus and an average annual salary of $1,124,851. In 2020, Phillips will earn a base salary of $610,000 and a signing bonus of $832,296. Has $832,296 (signing bonus) of his contract guaranteed.

Saahdiq Charles, OL, 4th round by Washington (No. 108 overall): Signed a 4-year, $4,094,372 contract, including a $799,372 signing bonus and an average annual salary of $1,023,593. In 2020, Charles will earn a base salary of $610,000 and a signing bonus of $799,372. Has $799,372 (signing bonus) of his contract guaranteed.

Rashard Lawrence, DE, 4th round by Arizona (No. 131 overall): Signed a 4-year, $3,979,084 contract, including a $684,084 signing bonus and an average annual salary of $994,771. In 2020, Lawrence will earn a base salary of $610,000 and a signing bonus of $684,084. Ha $684,084 (signing bonus) of his contract guaranteed.

Blake Ferguson, LS, 6th round by Miami (No. 185 overall): Signed a 4-year, $3,485,448 contract, including a $190,448 signing bonus and an average annual salary of $871,362. In 2020, Ferguson will earn a base salary of $610,000 and a signing bonus of $190,448, Has $190,448 (signing bonus) of his contract guaranteed.

UNSIGNED

Joe Burrow, QB, 1st round by Cincinnati Bengals, (No. 1 overall)

Kristian Fulton, CB, 2nd round by Tennessee (No. 61 overall)

Damien Lewis, OG, 3rd round by Seattle (No. 69 overall)

Stephen Sullivan, TE, 7th round by Seattle (No. 251 overall)