Surprise! Clyde Edwards-Helaire taken by Kansas City as last pick in the first round

LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire has surprised people his entire football career.

He did it again Thursday night when he was the last pick of the first round of the NFL draft at No. 32 overall of the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

The 5-foot 8-inch Edwards-Helaire finished the season with 1,414 rushing yards and an SEC-leading 16 TDs. He caught a school-record 55 passes for 453 yards and a TD, was second in the SEC in all-purpose yards (2,081) and all-purpose yards per game (138.7) and fifth in rushing yards per game (94.3).

“I feel like I’m the little miniature Army Swiss Knife; whatever you need me to do, I’m there,” Edwards-Helaire said. “And that’s just me wanting to be that reliable guy. I always felt like I needed to be counted on. I always feel like no matter in any situation, no matter if it’s life or playing the game of football.”

Edwards-Helaire was LSU’s fifth pick in the first round, setting a school record for the Tigers for most first-rounders in a single draft.