Coach O + 15-0 = $$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$

To the victors go the spoils.

Almost following quarterback Joe Burrow’s Heisman Trophy acceptance speech wish for Ed Orgeron of hoping “they give you a lifetime contract,” LSU’s national championship winning head coach and the school have agreed on a six-year contract extension totaling more than $42 million.

The new six-year agreement includes a base annual salary of $6 million. Orgeron will receive a $5 million split-dollar life insurance policy payable over the first two years of the agreement. In total, the agreement is worth more than $42 million, before bonuses.

Orgeron, who was the consensus national Coach of the Year after his team became the second squad in more than 100 years of college football to finish 15-0, is 40-9 with 12 wins over top 10 ranked teams.

The 2019 Tigers beat a college football record seven top 10 teams in one season.

“I’m very appreciative of Scott Woodward, the LSU Board of Supervisors and the state of Louisiana,” said the Louisiana born and raised Orgeron, who has been out on the road recruiting all week after LSU’s national championship victory parade and celebration last Saturday. “I’m happy to represent LSU and this great state. My family and I are very grateful, and I look forward to working as hard as possible to continue to win championships at LSU.”

Though Orgeron just received a raise to $4 million annually and a two-year contract extension last March after LSU went 10-3 in 2018, new LSU athletic director Woodward was smart enough to lock up Orgeron after the Tigers’ 2019 dream season.

LSU won 12-of-15 games by double digits, outscoring its three postseason opponents No. 4 Georgia, No. 4 Oklahoma, and No. 3 Clemson by a combined 142-63.

“Coach O has set a new standard at LSU,” Woodward said. “He has proven that he is not only a championship coach, but also a leader of a program committed to doing things the right way. He has represented our institution and our state with great pride, on and off the field of play. He is well-deserving of this new contract, which should make clear our commitment to Coach O and the direction of our football program.”

Since Orgeron became interim coach after the first four games of the 2016 season, 61 players have earned their college degrees with another 46 being named to the SEC Academic Honor Roll. He’s also helped produce 12 first-team All-Americans and had players win eight national awards, including Heisman winner Burrow.