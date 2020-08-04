D-D Breaux headlines tonight’s Tiger Rag radio

D-D Breaux, who announced her retirement as LSU’s gymnastics coach today after 43 years, is the featured guest on tonight’s Tiger Rag’s weekly radio show from 6 to 8 p.m. hosted by Jeff Palermo of the Louisiana Radio Network and Tiger Rag assistant editor Will Weathers.

Also on the show are:

LSU football equipment manager Greg Stringfellow will discuss some of the equipment safety measures designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The new shields on helmets haven’t gotten favorable reviews from some LSU players.

LSU assistant baseball coach Nolan Cain will talk about the challenge of recruiting among the coronavirus pandemic.

Recruiting expert Billy Embody of 247Sports talks LSU football and basketball recruiting, especially the return of three Tigers’ underclassmen basketball starters who announced they have withdrawn their names from the NBA Draft are returning to LSU.

Tiger Rag radio can be heard on the following stations:

KBKK, 105.5 FM – Alexandria

WBRP, Talk 107.3 FM – Baton Rouge

KLWB, 103.7 FM (The Game) – Carencro/Lafayette

WAKH, 105.7 FM – McComb, MS

KASO, 1240 – Minden

KRLQ, 94.1 FM – Ruston/Shreveport

WSLA, 1560 AM – Slidell