Reports: LSU signs CB coach Corey Raymond to a new 3-year contract

After Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher tried to steal LSU cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond last week, Raymond has signed a three-year Tigers’ contact extension, according to several sources confirmed in a report by Jimmy Smith of TigerDetails.com.

Raymond, who just completed his eighth season at LSU, had a contract that was expiring in March paying him $450,000 annually.

He is considered one of the best recruiters and on-the-field coaches in college football.

Raymond’s LSU’s secondaries have produced nine NFL Draft picks, including Jamal Adams and Tre’Davious White, who were both selected in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Both were named All-Pro this season along with Tyrann Mathieu, a third-round choice in 2013.

Current Thorpe Award winner safety Grant Delpit and cornerback Kristian Fulton have been projected as first-round picks in the upcoming 2020 NFL Draft in April.

Raymond’s LSU secondaries have produced seven first team All-Americans, including Eric Reid (2012), Jalen Mills (2015), Adams (2016), White (2016), Greedy Williams (2018), Delpit (2019) and Derek Stingley Jr. (2019).

Since Raymond began coaching the LSU secondary in 2012, the Tigers have had 104 interceptions (13 per season), allowed 200.2 passing yards per game and limited opponents to a 54 percent or less completion percentage in five of the last six seasons.

Raymond, 50, is a New Iberia native who was three-year starter in LSU’s secondary from 1989-91 when he had 185 tackles and eight interceptions. He had a six-year NFL career, three seasons each with the New York Giants and Detroit Lions. In 90 NFL games, he started 60 times and had 258 tackles and 11 interceptions,

The 1993 LSU graduate began his coaching career as defensive coordinator for New Iberia High in 2003 and then for two seasons at Westgate High.

He served as an LSU football intern in 2006, then was a Tigers’ assistant strength coach in 2007 and 2008.

Raymond got his first full-time college assistant job at Utah State where he coached cornerbacks in 2009 and 2010. He was Nebraska’s secondary coach in 2011 before then-LSU head coach Les Miles hired him in 2012 to replace Ron Cooper, who left to become an assistant with the NFL’s Tampa Bay Bucs.

In Cooper’s last season in 2011 when the 13-1 Tigers lost in the BCS national championship game to Alabama, LSU’s secondary led the nation in turnover margin (+1.69) and ranked fifth in total interceptions with 18. The Tigers allowed just seven passing touchdowns all season, the fewest by an LSU team since it allowed only five in 1989.











