No. 6 LSU Women’s Basketball Hosts Auburn on Sunday

Game Details No. 6 LSU (16-0, 1-0 SEC) will host Auburn (9-5, 0-1 SEC) at the PMAC this Sunday at 3 p.m. CT. The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network.

Who is Calling the Game? Roy Philpott and Carolyn Peck will provide commentary on the SEC Network. Fans can also tune in to Patrick Wright and Shaeeta Williams on the LSU Sports Radio Network.

Dress Up Like Coach Kim Mulkey Fans are invited to dress like Coach Kim Mulkey for the game. The best-dressed fan will be invited to the court at halftime to win a prize: one of Coach Mulkey’s jackets.

Last Game Highlights LSU kicked off SEC play with a convincing win over Arkansas, finishing 98-64. Here are some standout players:

Flau’Jae Johnson and Aneesah Morrow each recorded double-doubles.

and each recorded double-doubles. Kailyn Gilbert was the top scorer off the bench.

was the top scorer off the bench. Mikaylah Williams added to the scoring with double figures.

The team showed great balance, with seven players scoring at least eight points.

Morrow’s Achievement Aneesah Morrow reached her 88th career double-double, tying for fourth most in NCAA DI history. She leads the nation with:

14 double-doubles

An average of 14.0 rebounds per game this season.

Last Season’s Matchups Last season, LSU and Auburn faced off three times, with LSU winning two out of three games. Their record includes:

A loss at Auburn

A close win in Baton Rouge

A 30-point victory in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals

Auburn’s Defense Auburn has a strong defense, allowing only 55.8 points per game, ranking No. 4 in the SEC. LSU, on the other hand, ranks No. 2 in scoring with an average of 92.9 points per game.

Auburn’s Key Players DeYona Gaston has been Auburn’s leading scorer, averaging 23.2 points per game (No. 2 in the SEC). Key stats include:

Scoring 29 or more points in four consecutive games

in four consecutive games Scoring 30 points in the SEC opener against No. 25 Ole Miss

Despite Gaston’s efforts, Auburn lost that game 85-58, as she scored more points than the rest of the Auburn team combined. Taliah Scott also averages over 20 points per game, but she has only played in three games this season due to injury.

Auburn’s Recent Struggles Auburn comes to the PMAC looking to break a two-game losing streak. They lost their SEC opener to Ole Miss and a non-conference game against Norfolk State. The team has faced several injuries this season.