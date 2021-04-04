No. 15 Tigers entertaining Louisiana Tech before start of season-high road swing

No. 15 LSU’s softball team will host its last game Tuesday at 5 p.m. against Louisiana Tech before embarking on a season-high 10-game road swing.

The game will be broadcast on SEC Network+

The Tigers won their last Southeastern Conference series against Ole Miss where they won the first two games of the series before dropping the finale on Saturday.

LSU’s offensive is led by freshman shortstop Taylor Pleasants (.333), senior center fielder Aliyah Andrews (.330 and freshman left fielder Ciara Briggs (.300). Pleasants and senior third baseman Amanda Doyle share the team lead with 27 RBIs, while Doyle has a team-high 7 homers.

Sophomore pitcher Ali Kilponen tops the Tigers in earned run average (1.78) followed by junior Shelbi Sunseri (6-4) with a 1.89 ERA.

La. Tech of Conference USA has won four of its last five games, including a weekend series win over Texas-San Antonio.