Myles Brennan hurts left arm, set for surgery as Max Johnson becomes LSU’s QB1

LSU’s anticipated preseason camp quarterback battle between senior Myles Brennan and sophomore Max Johnson that was just days away from starting apparently won’t happen.

Tigers’ head coach Ed Orgeron announced late Monday afternoon that quarterback Brennan suffered a left arm injury that will require surgery. Sources told Brody Miller of the Athletic that Brennan broke a humerus bone in his left arm. Other sources said it happened this past weekend when Brennan was fishing.

The humerus is a long bone of the upper arm between the shoulder joint and the elbow joint. Because it is one of the longest bones in the body, it more prone to fracture upon impact. A broken humerus bone takes a minimum of 12 weeks to heal.

“Myles Brennan suffered a severe injury that will require surgery,” Orgeron said. “His timeline is yet to be determined. Myles has done everything we have asked of him this summer and was in the fight to be the starting quarterback at LSU.”

Brennan started LSU’s first three games last year, passing for 1,112 yards and 11 touchdowns before an injury against Missouri sidelined him for the remainder of the season.

Johnson, who started the final two games last season in an upset win at Florida, is now is the clearcut No. 1 QB. His backup is true freshman Garrett Nussmeier, who enrolled at LSU in January and participated in spring practice.