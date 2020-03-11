Parrish suspended indefinitely, Brennan impresses in early spring work

The LSU quarterback room is a little less crowded these days, and it’s apparently been that way through off-season workouts.

Tigers’ coach Ed Orgeron announced Tuesday that redshirt freshman quarterback Peter Parrish has been suspended indefinitely for a violation of team rules.

Parrish, one of four scholarship quarterbacks, was in the mix behind projected starter Myles Brennan. True freshmen Max Johnson and TJ Finley are already in camp getting backup QB snaps.

“I don’t know when he’s going to be back,” Orgeron said of Parrish. “Peter hasn’t been with us for a while.”

Orgeron complimented Brennan’s improvement from Saturday’s practice.

“He was good on Saturday, he was even better today,” Orgeron said of the fourth-year junior. “Today, there were more completions. Saturday first day, there were more drops though the ball was on the money. I think he adjusted his long ball today. I bet you he was at least 12 of 14.

“I’m really impressed with the way he’s running our offense, the way he’s changing protections. He’s vocal.”

Orgeron also likes what he sees in new defensive coordinator Bo Pelini’s 4-3 defense.

“I love what we’re doing on defense, the attacking, the blitzes, the coverages,” Orgeron said. “Everybody is running to the football.”

