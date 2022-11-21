Lutcher’s Trenton Chaney wins Tiger Rag Shining Star of the Week

Lutcher football coach Dwain Jenkins had prepared his team for life without quarterback D’Wanye “Lunch” Winfield and his massive contributions for last Friday’s Division II select state regional playoff game.

With Winfield’s status uncertain following a high ankle sprain, Jenkins appealed to his entire offense to increase their level of play to compensate for the potential loss of its best player.

Running back Trenton Chaney took that directive to heart. The sophomore rushed for a career-high 230 yards on 10 carries and a touchdown and had 305 all-purpose yards in Lutcher’s 49-33 victory over St. Martinville to earn Tiger Rag Magazine’s Shining Star of the Week.

“He really had a good week of practice,” Jenkins said. “He’s a young kid that’s talented. Kind of throughout the year, he had a little frustration just being a young guy and not getting a big opportunity. I told him to just be patient, his time would come and to be ready when we need you. Friday, we needed a big performance from somebody other than Lunch and Trenton rose to the occasion.”

Lutcher found itself in a tight contest with visiting St. Martinville, having to rally from a 13-0 deficit to lead 21-20 at halftime.

The Bulldogs were able to lean on their offensive line to pave the way for 453 rushing yards on 53 carries. They received contributions from defensive players Brock Loupe (7 carries, 64 yards, TD) and Kai Brown (6-21, TD) who also filled in on offense.

Chaney’s 68-yard touchdown run provided Lutcher with a 27-19 third-quarter lead and after St. Martinville answered with a touchdown and trailed, 28-25, Chaney responded with a 65-yard kickoff return. That led to Tyrek Brown’s 3-yard TD, igniting a 21-8 stretch that included a pair of scores from Winfield, who finished with 149 total yards.

“We got a lot of contributions from a lot of guys on offense,” Jenkins said. “We ran two tight ends (Gavin Gill and Clayton Jenkins) most of the night and their job was to block. Everybody stepped up their game and played at another level and Trenton was the beneficiary of that.”

OFFENSE

ELI HOLSTEIN, Zachary (Accounted for 259 total yards, 2 TDs; Completed 11 of 21 passes for 198 yards, TD; Rushed for 61 yards, TD), KAYDEN TUREAUD, Parkview Baptist (Carried 24 times for 258 yards, 3 TDs), DANIEL BEALE, Catholic-BR (Completed 16 of 22 passes for 210 yards, 3 TDs), COVANTA MILLIGAN, Scotlandville (Rushed 16 times for 179 yards, 2 TDs), BRAEDEN GEORGE, Episcopal (Rushed 22 times for 154), SHELTON SAMPSON JR., Catholic-BR (Caught 10 passes for 143 yards, 2 TDs), RYLAND PARKER, Catholic-BR (Rushed 21 times for 112 yards), D’WAYNE WINFIELD, Lutcher (Accounted for 149 total yards, 3 TDs; Rushed 20 times for 111 yards, 3; Completed 3 of 6 passes for 35 yards), TONY LEWIS, Madison Prep (Rushed 19 times for 106 yards, TD)

DEFENSE

TAJ CALLAHAN, Episcopal (12 tackles), MICAH JOHNSON, Parkview Baptist (8 tackles, 2 TFLs), JUDD ROYEA, Catholic-BR (8 tackles), CHASE FINLEY, Episcopal (8 tackles), CHASE CRESSON, Episcopal (6 tackles), BENNETT CASTRO, Catholic-BR (4 tackles)

SPECIAL TEAMS

TRACYE MILLET, Lutcher (7 of 7 on extra points), ALDON ROMANO, Episcopal (Kicked game-winning 25-yard field goal), JACK HERRINGTON, Parkview Baptist (4 punts, 42-yard average), JOE CHATELAIN, Catholic-BR (3 punts, 40.7 average, 1 downed inside 20)